Nuggets Open Season, Fans Try To Find Ways Around TV Blackout AheadOn Wednesday the Denver Nuggets open their 2019/2020 season playing in Portland against the Trailblazers.

7 minutes ago

Residents Of Ponderosa Mobile Home Park Uncertain Of Their FutureBoulder City Council voted to annex the Ponderosa Mobile Home Park on Tuesday night.

23 minutes ago

Police Search For Suspects In Rock Throwing From 88th Avenue Bridge Onto I-25Thornton police are asking for help in identifying suspects wanted for throwing rocks. Investigators say rocks were thrown at several vehicles on Interstate 25 earlier this week.

25 minutes ago

5 DPS Schools Put On Lockout After Report Of A WeaponAfter a report of a student with a weapon on the Evie Garrett Dennis Campus on Wednesday morning, five Denver schools briefly went on lockdown.

28 minutes ago

Drivers Urged To Stay Out Of I-25 South Gap During Snow StormThe Colorado Department of Transportation has a warning for drivers ahead of the Winter storm that is blowing into the state on Wednesday: avoid Interstate 25 south of Denver into Colorado Springs.

33 minutes ago

Westminster Teacher Named Teacher Of The Year In ColoradoHillary Wimmer teacher high school business at Mountain Range High School in Westminster.

43 minutes ago