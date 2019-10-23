BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– As the latest round of snow hits the high county, a Summit County car rental company has a warning for visitors. The cars they rent in Denver night not be to tackle the winter driving conditions in resort towns.
“They can’t get to where they are going,” Peter Griff, owner of Breckenridge Rental Car, told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel on Wednesday.
Griff said he gets calls every winter from visitors stuck in a rental car they picked up in Denver that doesn’t have the right tires to traverse the snowy roads.
“They go to their condos, private homes they’ve rented in Breckenridge and elsewhere and they can’t even make it up the driveway,” Griff said.
He started his small rental business with a fleet of rentals that come standard with snow tires with studs and four-wheel drive.
Since Colorado’s beefed up I-70 Traction Law went into effect last month, requiring all cars along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor have snow tires with proper tread, rental companies are not required to have those types of tires on all of their cars.
“This is where we are, we get 350 inches of snow annually, why wouldn’t we have snow tires and all-wheel drive,” Griff added.
His advice to people visiting the high country- save yourself the headache and guessing game and rent once you arrive.
