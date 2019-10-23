



– Park County educators will return to work Thursday following a ten-day strike . On Tuesday, the South Park Education Association requested an inquiry through the Colorado Department of Labor to have an independent, third-party examine the school district’s finances.

“I am proud to go back to my classroom tomorrow after spending ten days fighting for my students’ futures,” said SPEA President Taya Mastrobuono, an elementary school teacher. “I know all SPEA members share my enthusiasm to see our kids again and continue the critical work we do to help all students learn, grow and reach their full potential.”

SPEA is demanding financial transparency from the district to determine whether reserve funds could allow for an increase in educator pay. The Labor Department recommended educators return to the classroom after mediating reentry conditions.

“Because our Board and District refused to work with us to give the community the financial transparency it deserves, we took matters into our own hands. This was the best option since our three outgoing school board members felt no pressure to work with us to resolve this situation. With their lawyer’s salary, we could hire another full-time educator for our kids,” Mastrobuono added. “We will have a new school board starting Nov. 21 and we are optimistic for a fresh, productive start with them.”

The strike impacted about 600 students in three schools in Fairplay, located southwest of Denver. About 42 teachers and 80 staff work in the district.

“The fight for our students’ futures continues and I’m confident we’ll return to the bargaining table in the not-too-distant future to chart a course for success for all students and better days for our community,” said Mastrobuono.

The strike is the third involving teachers in Colorado in the past 18 months. Pueblo and Denver teachers were able to secure new deals after strikes.