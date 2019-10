Shield Act Bill Heads To SenateA Colorado congressman is leading an effort to secure elections from foreign interference.

21 minutes ago

Colorado Judicial Offering Free Legal AdviceMore and more people are navigating the judicial system by themselves. the Colorado Judicial Department is offering them some free advice.

1 hour ago

More Ballots Returned Early So Far This Voting PeriodElection Day in Colorado is less than two weeks away. There seems to be a lot of interest in voting this November.

3 hours ago

Heavy Snow Blankets Parts Of South Metro AreaThe Colorado Department of Transportation has a warning for drivers ahead of the Winter storm that is blowing into the state on Wednesday: avoid Interstate 25 south of Denver into Colorado Springs.

3 hours ago

Decker Fire 75% ContainedCrews made more progress on the Decker Fire burning near Salida. The wildfire has burned more than 8,900 acres and was 75% contained as of Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Kazi The Giraffe Dies At The Denver ZooDenver Zoo announced the unexpected passing of one of their reticulated giraffes. Kazi joined the herd in September.

3 hours ago