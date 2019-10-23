DENVER (CBS4)– Election Day in Colorado is less than two weeks away. There seems to be a lot of interest in voting this November.
The number of ballots turned into the Secretary of State’s Office is outpacing elections two and four years ago. So far, more than 241,000 ballots have been returned.
That’s out of more than 3 million registered voters in Colorado.
There are two statewide questions on the ballot. The first measure, Proposition DD, would legalize sports gambling in mountain casino towns. That money would help fund Colorado water projects.
The second measure, Proposition CC, asks voters to allow the state to keep money that would normally be returned to taxpayers because it exceeds the caps set in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR. The money would go to transportation and education.
