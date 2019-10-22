Comments
LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff arrested Justin Chaney after they say he shot a woman in the head at the WestView at Lincoln Station Apartments. It happened on Oct. 18.
The 24-year-old woman died. Chaney tells investigators he shot her in self-defense.
Chaney and the woman, Kelly Kiess, reportedly got into an argument about Kiess’ boyfriend who was entering the building without a key card.
Court documents state the other man, Andy Bernadeau, followed Chaney inside the property.
The two began to fight, and deputies say Bernadeau slapped Chaney. Then Chaney allegedly took out his gun, to which Kiess arrived and pointed a gun at Chaney.
Chaney faces a second degree murder charge.
