AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police warned citizens on Tuesday afternoon about a “major power outage.” They say power is not expected to be restored until 7 p.m.
Arapahoe County offices shared a message about the outage saying a vehicle crash near their building caused the outage.
Aurora police did not confirm details about the crash. They tell CBS4 the jail lost power along with their main building.
@XcelEnergyCO advising outage until 7pm. Go to their outage maps for updates at https://t.co/iffecTMHYq pic.twitter.com/h5ZZdplt7E
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 22, 2019
Police urge drivers to treat intersections with non-working traffic signals as four-way stops.
According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, more than 2,800 customers are without power in Aurora as of 4:20 p.m.
LINK: Xcel Energy’s Outage Map
