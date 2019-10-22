Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police, Power Outage, Xcel Energy


AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police warned citizens on Tuesday afternoon about a “major power outage.” They say power is not expected to be restored until 7 p.m.

Arapahoe County offices shared a message about the outage saying a vehicle crash near their building caused the outage.

Arapahoe County reports a power outage in Aurora. (credit: Arapahoe County)

Aurora police did not confirm details about the crash. They tell CBS4 the jail lost power along with their main building.

Police urge drivers to treat intersections with non-working traffic signals as four-way stops.

According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, more than 2,800 customers are without power in Aurora as of 4:20 p.m.

