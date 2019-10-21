  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Works unveiled a new 24-hour transit lane on 15th Street in downtown Denver. Crews installed red “bus only” markings on the street.

15th bus markings denver

Red bus markings on 15th Street in downtown Denver. (credit: Denver)

They’re meant to designate the new transit lane between Court Place and Larimer Street. It will also give passengers a dedicated space.

Drivers can make right turns in the transit lane by entering in the red striped area of the lane.

The same markings will be implemented on 17th, 18th and 19th Streets over the course of the next couple of years.

