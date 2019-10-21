



– A mother who said her young daughter was diagnosed with a terminal illness is now accused of murdering the girl after a grand jury indictment. Kelly Gant, 41, also known as Kelly Renee Turner, was arrested Friday at a Denver-area hotel and is being held without bond in the Douglas County Jail in the 2017 death of 7-year-old Olivia Gant.

Kelly Gant said Olivia was diagnosed with neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy, a disease that attacks many of the body’s vital organs. In 2017, the Make-A-Wish Foundation DaVita Inc., a dialysis company in Denver, helped Olivia live out her fantasy of dressing up as “Bat Princess” to battle Ursula and Captain Hook to save the Disney princesses Bella and Ariel.

At the time, Olivia’s mom told CBS4 the showdown was delayed several times due to unexpected medical emergencies.

A GoFundMe account set up for Olivia by Kelly Gant raised more than $22,000.

“We are hoping for support both financially, spiritually, and emotionally. Not only will this be a taxing time for Kelly (mom), and Olivia but for Olivia’s sisters and the friends and family who are willing to step in and help during this time,” Kelly Gant wrote.

Kelly Gant was indicted by a grand jury on two first-degree murder charges and child abuse — as well as multiple counts of theft, charitable fraud, attempt to influence a public servant and forgery. The hotel she was arrested at is located in Glendale.

“I am extremely proud and impressed with the determination of all agencies involved, especially my detectives. While it has been an extremely emotional case, they have investigated all aspects of it with diligence and professionalism,” stated Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock.

Kelly Gant is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.

Records indicate Kelly Gant previously lived in Littleton and Highlands Ranch in Colorado and in Deer Park, Texas.