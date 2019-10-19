Following Push To Quickly Expand Town Of Elizabeth, Recall Effort UnderwayElizabeth hasn't changed much in 100 years. A recall effort of town's trustees and mayor is dividing the community.

2 hours ago

Wish Kid Helps Raise Money For Make-A-Wish ColoradoWalk for Wishes & 5K Run hopes to raise $110,000 to make wishes come true for children who’ve faced devastating diseases.

5 hours ago

Wind And Snow Will Hit Mountains TonightMeteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.

7 hours ago

Fort Carson Soldier Arrives Home In Time For Birth Of First ChildWhen the troops returned to Colorado last week, Yvette literally couldn't wait to see Joseph. She was in labor and had to get to the hospital soon to have their first baby.

17 hours ago

Scuba Diving 'River Yeti' Hunts For Treasure In Colorado's Clear CreekFor the last year, a Colorado treasure hunter has been taking his hobby to the water and has found that business is booming.

17 hours ago

Greeley Sled Hockey Tournament Shares Goal For A Women’s Paralympics TeamOrganizers want this tournament to show that women deserve a bigger role in the Paralympics.

17 hours ago