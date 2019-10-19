  • CBS4On Air

(HOODLINE) – Looking to satisfy your appetite for Ethiopian fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Ethiopian spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

Megenagna Ethiopian Restaurant

Topping the list is Megenagna Ethiopian Restaurant. Located at 306 S. Ironton St., Unit C in Expo Park, the Ethiopian spot is the highest-rated Ethiopian restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp.

Addis Ababa Restaurant

Next up is Village East’s Addis Ababa Restaurant, situated at 2222 S. Havana St., Suite B2 With four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, the Ethiopian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Sudan Cafe

Dayton Triangle’s Sudan Cafe, located at 10375 E. Iliff Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe, African and Ethiopian spot 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews.

AB’s Ethiopian Restaurant

AB’s Ethiopian Restaurant, an Ethiopian spot in Aurora Hills, is another go-to, with four stars out of 18 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1042 S. Peoria St. to see for yourself.

Article provided by Hoodline.

