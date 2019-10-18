  • CBS4On Air

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Pueblo are looking for a man who was captured in surveillance video throwing a suitcase with a body in it into a dumpster. It’s unknown when the apparent murder happened, but the incident that was captured on camera happened in the southwest part of the southern Colorado city.

Surveillance video released by Pueblo police shows the body being dumped on Thursday morning

Surveillance video released by Pueblo police shows the body being dumped on Thursday morning (credit: Pueblo Police)

In a video police released Thursday night, the man is seen driving up to a dumpster and lifting the heavy suitcase. He then tosses it into the dumpster.

So far the victim hasn’t been identified. She had a distinct tattoo which shows a female clown on her right thigh. She was wearing an Air Force T-shirt and shorts with the M&M candy logo on them.

(credit: Pueblo Police)

The suspect who was driving a small, dark blue four-door sedan.

Anyone with information that might help police with their investigation is asked to call any of the following members of the Pueblo Police Department:

– Capt. Bravo (719) 320-6049
– Sgt. Purvis (719) 320-6047
– Detective Torres (719) 320-6037
– Detective Gravattt (719) 320-6022

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous with their tip is asked to contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

