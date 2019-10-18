(CBS4) – A 70-year-old Boulder County man is suspected of planting a camera in his shower and capturing video of a guest without his knowlege, and police say it’s “very likely” there are other victims. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is hoping people who think they might have been victimized by Michael David Aisner will contact them.
The crime took place over the summer when Aisner’s guest was staying at his house, which is located on North Cedar Brook Road just west of Boulder’s city limits. The guest said he found a camera in the shower. Police then issued a warrant for Aisner’s arrest and he turned himself in to police on Aug. 12.
Aisner is out on bond and currently faces the following charges:
– Tampering with physical evidence
– Invasion of privacy for sexual gratification
Police say Aisner often had guests staying with him at his house, and many connected with him through a couch surfing app.
“Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation as well as interviews conducted with witnesses, we believe it is very likely that there are other local victims,” the sheriff’s office wrote in their news release.
Anyone who thinks they might be able to help police with their investigation is asked to call Detective Compton at 303-441-1760.
You must log in to post a comment.