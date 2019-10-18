(CBS4) – Police in the Steamboat Springs area are searching for a killer. The Routt County Sheriff’s Office says Elliot Stahl, 26, a resident of the city, was found dead on Monday afternoon.
Stahl’s body was found on Forest Service Road 900 south of the town of Yampa. That’s approximately 15 miles south of Steamboat Springs.
So far, police aren’t revealing any of the circumstances surrounding his death, and they aren’t saying exactly how he died. But the sheriff’s office is saying that they have launched an “active homicide investigation” along with the Steamboat Springs Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Authorities say the last time they know of Stahl having contact with anyone was last Saturday at 5 p.m. in the Craig area. They said if anyone knows where he might have gone after that they’d like to talk to them.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Routt County Communications at (970) 879-1090 or Routt County Crime Stoppers at (970) 879-1090. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call (970) 870-6226.
