(CBS4) – All evacuees from the Elk Fire in northern Colorado have been allowed to return home. The fire started on Wednesday as a prescribed burn near Red Feather Lakes northwest of Fort Collins but it got out of control.
The burn area covers 622 acres in Larimer County.
Firefighters were able to tackle the fire efficiently, and only a shed burned in the blaze. As of Friday morning it was 80 percent contained.
