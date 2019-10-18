Filed Under:Elk Fire, Larimer County News, Red Feather Lakes, Wildfire Smoke


(CBS4) – All evacuees from the Elk Fire in northern Colorado have been allowed to return home. The fire started on Wednesday as a prescribed burn near Red Feather Lakes northwest of Fort Collins but it got out of control.

Elk Fire, a wildfire in Larimer County in October 2019

An image of the Elk Fire, a wildfire in Larimer County, on Thursday (credit: CBS)

The burn area covers 622 acres in Larimer County.

Elk Fire

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters were able to tackle the fire efficiently, and only a shed burned in the blaze. As of Friday morning it was 80 percent contained.

