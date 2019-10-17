DENVER (CBS4) – A 24-year-old woman from Westminster has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for selling drugs that led to the overdose death of another woman. Prosecutors say Kayla Pagano sold approximately .20 grams of heroin and approximately .20 grams of meth to a woman named Ariel Walker in 2018, and Walker distributed the drugs to the victim, identified only by the initials E.N.
According to a press release from the court, Walker and E.N. drove E.N.’s car to a Circle K gas station at 88th Avenue and Garrison Street in Westminster to meet Pagano. Walker purchased heroin from Pagano, then sold some of that heroin to E.N., who injected it.
E.N. passed out and ultimately died in the back seat of the car. Her body was found in alley in Denver.
Walker pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin resulting in death and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 16. Pagano was sentenced to serve 77 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release.
“I hope drug dealers are getting the message: when someone dies as a result of your conduct, you will be held accountable and you will do time in federal prison,” U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn stated.
“Today’s sentencing of Kayla Pagano illustrates the FBI’s commitment to investigating those that enable the heroin epidemic and the consequential tragedies resulting from this growing problem,” FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Dean Phillips stated.
