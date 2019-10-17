Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A former Denver Broncos and Colorado Buffaloes football player now faces attempted first degree murder charges. Justin Bannan, 40, was arrested in Boulder on Wednesday afternoon after a shooting at a business called Black Lab Sports at 3550 Frontier Avenue.
During his lengthy NFL career, Bannan had two short stints with the Broncos — in 2010 and 2012. He played at the University of Colorado between 1998 and 2001.
On Wednesday, a woman police say also worked in the same building as Bannan was shot in the arm. Her injuries are not life threatening.
Police say the shooting appeared to be random.
You must log in to post a comment.