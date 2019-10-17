  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A former Denver Broncos and Colorado Buffaloes football player now faces attempted first degree murder charges. Justin Bannan, 40, was arrested in Boulder on Wednesday afternoon after a shooting at a business called Black Lab Sports at 3550 Frontier Avenue.

Broncos defensive linemen Justin Bannan during a game against the Arizona Cardinals in 2010.

During his lengthy NFL career, Bannan had two short stints with the Broncos — in 2010 and 2012. He played at the University of Colorado between 1998 and 2001.

Justin Bannan of the Denver Broncos at Qualcomm Stadium in 2012

On Wednesday, a woman police say also worked in the same building as Bannan was shot in the arm. Her injuries are not life threatening.

Police say the shooting appeared to be random.

