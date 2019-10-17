



– The mandatory evacuations issued for the Elk Fire in Larimer County remain in effect, but firefighters are making progress toward getting the fire under control. Officials announced Thursday morning that the fire is now 40% contained. Evacuation orders were issued for the area of Deep Cut Road and Elkhorn House Road in Glacier View late Wednesday. Residents in the area were asked to evacuate immediately and not delay leaving to gather belongings. Fifty homes are threatened.

“Mandatory evacuations are still in place for Glacier View Gates 7 through 13, and voluntary evacuations for Gates 1 through 6 that are south of CR 74E,” Larimer County officials said Thursday.

It started with a planned burn of 500 acres on private property — Ben Delatour Scout Ranch — but got out of control.

“The winds took it from them,” said Larimer County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jared Kramer.

The fire had burned 175 acres as of Wednesday evening and was considered 10% contained. On Thursday morning, officials said the fire had burned 622 acres and was 40% contained.

“This morning there are 80 firefighters on the ground with 60 more ordered and on the way. Air operations have resumed, and the heavy tanker and SEAT will be flying along with the lead aircraft guiding their drops,” county officials said Thursday.

An evacuation center is being set up at the Livermore Community Church on County Road 74E.

One shed was damaged but officials said there are no other reports of damage or injuries.

There is another prescribed burn underway near Red Feather Lakes. That fire is contained but may be sending up smoke.

A large air tanker and a SEAT have been ordered to the fire burning southeast of Red Feather Lakes.

The US Forest Service issued this statement in regards to that prescribed burn: We wanted to provide an update on the Red Feather Prescribed Burn as we know there is much concern about fire around Red Feather Lakes tonight. Our firefighters completed 650 acres today and remain on scene overnight. The burn remains within its perimeter, but flames and smoke may still be visible throughout the night and the next few days. Firefighters will remain on the Red Feather Burn in the coming days to monitor fire activity; however, no additional ignitions are planned at this time.

