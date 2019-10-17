



– A Kansas man came to Denver to root on his beloved Kansas City Chiefs this week, but he brought a special delivery with him. Kevin Wright not only loves football, but also dogs. He’s a volunteer with Denver-based Hope for Paws, an organization that takes in rescue dogs and finds them forever homes. On Wednesday night he rolled into town with 24 rescue dogs.

“I had dogs from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas. They all come out here to find their forever homes,” he told CBS4.

Every week, Kevin drives the Kansas leg of the dog transport but this week he wanted to take on the whole route. On Wednesday night he was greeted by volunteers and the foster families the dogs went home with.

“I’m a huge dog lover, and it’s all about them, finding them homes. Some have been abandoned, some are from puppy mills. Some have been discarded or their owners just don’t want them anymore,” said Wright.

Hope for Paws specializes in transporting rescue pets from high-kill and rural shelters in the Midwest and southern states to Rocky Mountain Region Rescues so they can get their new lives started. Kevin is retired, but plans to keep on volunteering with this organization. And he knows he’ll be kept very busy.

“I had no idea how many dogs are out there, and I’ve fostered dogs for 15 years.”

Get more information at hopeforpawscolorado.com.