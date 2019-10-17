Denver Broncos Look To Beat Kansas Chiefs At Home For First Time Since 2014The Denver Broncos (2-4) put their two-game winning streak on the line Thursday at 6:20 p.m. as they host the Kansas City Chiefs (4-2).

Penguins Deal Avalanche First LossBrandon Tanev swooped into the zone and threw a shot on goal that went between Philipp Grubauer's pads. Colorado forward Gabriel Landeskog knocked the puck into the net, giving Pittsburgh its fourth straight win for the first time since an eight-game winning streak last season.

Coach Michael Malone, Young Denver Nuggets Set Sights Much Higher This SeasonThe Nuggets didn't make major upgrades over the summer like so many of their Western Conference opponents, and they're fine with that — they figure Denver will turn into a desired destination soon enough.

Broncos Emmanuel Sanders Returns To Practice, Hopeful To Play Against ChiefsBroncos head coach Vic Fangio said that Emmanuel Sanders will practice Tuesday, with hopes of him playing in the game on Thursday.

Lindsey Vonn Among 6 To Be Inducted Into Colorado Sports Hall Of FameSix Colorado figures in the athletic world will be inducted into the 2020 Colorado Sports Hall of Fame class.