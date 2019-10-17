Comments
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Leaders in Brighton are talking about cutting water and wastewater rates. They’d be reduced by 8% starting next year, if approved.
It comes after high water prices divided the city. The Brighton City Council fired its city manager after revealing the city overcharged residents as much as $800 on their water bills.
He claimed the city had millions of dollars in a slush fund. The council argued his firing had nothing to do with the water rates.
