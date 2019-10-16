



– Get excited, country music fans: superstar Blake Shelton is coming to the Pepsi Center next spring. Shelton will make his stop in Denver on March 14, 2020, as part of “Friends and Heroes 2020” tour.

His show is part of a 16-date run hitting major cities throughout the Midwest and the West Coast. He’ll be joined by special guest Lauren Alaina as well as opening performances by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins.

“The Friends and Heroes Tour was so exciting and successful last year that I couldn’t imagine not trying something like that again,” Shelton said in a prepared statement. “Even though every night when the show wrapped, I would tell the audience that they might never see something like this again, with these legends, my plan all along was to at least try to make that happen. I didn’t know if I’d be able to get the same artists, but we were able to work it out where we have the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, and Lauren Alaina all coming back to do the exact same tour. We were only able to do a handful of shows last year, so we’re going to take the tour to different areas so that fans will get a chance to see what we did. I feel like it was the best concert experience that I’ve ever been involved in, and I’m ready to get fired up again.”

Get ticket information at blakeshelton.com.

Here’s the full list of tour dates announced so far:

FRI, NOV 15 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

JAN 25, 2020 – Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK

FEB 10, 2020 – All For The Hall – Nashville, TN

FEB 13, 2020 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

FEB 14, 2020 – Tacoma Dome – Tacoma, WA

FEB 15, 2020 – Spokane Arena – Spokane, WA

FEB 20, 2020 – Mechanics Bank Arena – Bakersfield, CA

FEB 21, 2020 – Save Mart Center – Fresno, CA

FEB 22, 2020 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

FEB 27, 2020 – Vivint Smart Home Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

MAR 5, 2020 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

MAR 6, 2020 – Pechanga Arena San Diego – San Diego, CA

MAR 7, 2020 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

MAR 11, 2020 – Intrust Bank Arena – Wichita, KS

MAR 12, 2020 – CHI Health Center Omaha – Omaha, NE

MAR 14, 2020 – Pepsi Center – Denver, CO

MAR 19, 2020 – Allstate Arena – Chicago, IL

MAR 20, 2020 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

MAR 21, 2020 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI