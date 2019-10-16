AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora have released the details leading up to last week’s shooting of a man with a gun. The shooting happened Oct. 10 at 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Bahama Street near Tower Road and Louisiana Avenue.
Police say they responded to the residence because of an aggravated physical assault that happened at the home earlier that day. When officers arrived at the house, they saw a man, later identified as Andrew Huff, standing by his truck.
He ran into the home as officers approached and watched officers out the front window. The officer responding waved to Huff while another approached the front door. That’s when Huff disappeared from view.
Huff returned to the same window, this time holding a shotgun. That’s when one of the responding officers discharged their weapon.
Huff was rushed to the hospital for injuries sustained in the shooting. Aurora police have recommended to the district attorney that Huff be charged with second-degree assault, felony menacing and third-degree assault.
