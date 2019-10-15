GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — A judge sentenced a former contractor last week to two decades behind bars for defrauding clients of approximately $150,000.
Jamie Bock, 46, was convicted in August of nine counts of theft.
Bock scammed 15 victims in less than three years, according to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.
Twelve of the victims were married couples.
“This defendant caused substantial financial hardship for innocent people and families across northern Colorado,” Weld Deputy District Attorney Andrew Brown said. “We’re certain that this prison sentence the judge handed down will protect the community from further exploitation.”
Bock sought and obtained down payments for materials but never finished the projects he initiated, according to the DA’s Office.
Bock will serve his time in the Colorado Department of Corrections.
You must log in to post a comment.