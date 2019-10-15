Denver Bicycle Cafe Prepares To Close DownThe tandem bike shop, bar and coffee shop, Denver Bicycle Cafe, has been in business in Uptown for eight years.

Blue Man Group Bringing New Show To DenverBlue Man Group has a new show called "Speechless" that will be playing in Denver.

Loveland Ski Area Aiming To Open In The Coming DaysLoveland Ski Area has their snowguns on blast as they hope to hope this weekend.

Senator Cory Gardner Introduces Bill To Combat Smart Device TrackingWhile no one wants to think their thermostat is spying on them, companies aren't required to tell you if there is a recording device.

Reward Increased In Beaten King Soopers Security Guard CaseAurora police say $1,000 has been added to the reward for more information about an attack on a security guard at King Soopers.

Humberto Mares Sentenced To 40 Years In PrisonHumberto Mares has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting his wife. Mares told police he shot his wife because she made him mad.

