AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say $1,000 has been added to the reward for more information about an attack on a security guard at King Soopers. It happened on Oct. 6 at the store on Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Road.
The guard approached a suspected shoplifter as he was leaving the store. Video surveillance then shows the suspect beating the guard to unconsciousness. Police say the suspect stomped on the guard’s face, leaving a shoe print behind.
Someone in the parking lot saw the attack and jumped in to stop it. That person and the suspect then fought each other. Moments later the suspect left.
Police describe him as a 6-foot-tall Asian man with a mustache and black rimmed glasses.
The total reward for information leading to an arrest is now $10,000.
Tipsters are asked to call Agent Antony Green with information at 303-739-6382.
You must log in to post a comment.