DENVER (CBS4) – Say goodbye to those plastic souvenir cups at Pepsi Center. New fully-recyclable aluminum cups are coming to the stadium.
Ball Corporation is partnering with Kroenke Sports to introduce the cups to Pepsi Center. The company designed the cup as a solution to a growing demand for sustainable products.
“We’re proud to team up with KSE to bring sports fans at Pepsi Center a sustainable beverage cup option and grow this offering across sports venues in the U.S.,” John A. Hayes, Ball’s chairman, president and chief executive officer said in a press release. “As a premier sports and entertainment destination in Denver, Pepsi Center is making a meaningful difference [in] promoting sustainability in its industry. At Ball, we’ve seen [a] lot of excitement for the aluminum cup since launch, and we look forward to NBA, NHL and NLL fans in Denver experiencing them for the first time.”
Recently, CU’s Folsom Field introduced a similar cup, also produced by Ball Aerospace.
75% of all the aluminum ever produced is still in use today.
