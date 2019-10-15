Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The popular Denver-based ice cream shop Little Man Ice Cream opened a store at Denver International Airport to make your layover a little sweeter. The ribbon cutting for the new shop was in Concourse C.
In addition to all of the tasty flavors Little Man typically serves to ice cream lovers, the shop at DIA will feature specialty treats like the Illuminati Shake. That’s a nod to conspiracy theories that surround the airport.
Little Man has several shops around Denver like Constellation in Stapleton and the Rocket in Lowry, and of course the milk jug in the Highlands.
