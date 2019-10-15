  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Greeley News, James Adam Pike

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a University of Northern Colorado student was arrested for trying to bite a Greeley police officer in the groin. The Greeley Tribune reports 19-year-old James Adam Pike was arrested Oct. 5 on suspicion of one count of criminal attempt to commit second-degree assault.

Authorities say officers responded to a report of a man acting aggressively at a fraternity house in Greeley.

James Adam Pike

James Adam Pike (credit: Greeley Police)

Police say Pike had taken three or four tabs of LSD and used marijuana when he removed his clothes and tried to fight fraternity members.

Police say the freshman lunged at an officer’s groin after he was handcuffed.

Authorities say Pike was seen at a hospital and is free on bond.

The Associated Press could not find a phone number for Pike Monday.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments