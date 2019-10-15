



Former Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Monday night at The ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live to talk about what the team will need to do to beat the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Brandon Marshall says he’s impressed with the improvements in the Denver Broncos defense.

“It finally seems like their gelling,” said Marshall. “They added some new pieces, they took some guys out and what they have going right now is working.”

Marshall had high praise for Alexander Johnson, who led the Broncos with 9 tackles in Sunday’s 16-0 win over the Titans.

“He has good instincts. His instincts are great. He knows how to find the football. He’s long, he’s rangy, big guy, and he’s aggressive,” said Marshall.

Great story from @BMarshh about how the Raiders prepared for the Chiefs offense weeks in advance, and didn't seem too concerned about the #Broncos.#4Broncos @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/faOd4qvViL — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) October 15, 2019

The Broncos take a two game winning streak into a divisional game against the Chiefs, who bring their explosive offense to Mile High on Thursday night.

“(Patrick) Mahomes, he can do it all,” Marshall said of the Chiefs quarterback.

“He can scramble. He can throw the deep ball, he can throw it underneath. I think Andy Reid is a great coach. He schemes it up, somebody is always open. Guys have to read their keys, and make sure they’re on point.”

Following their game on Thursday the Broncos will return to action on Oct. 27, when they visit the Indianapolis Colts.