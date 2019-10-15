DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s marijuana regulators are finalizing a ban on three additives in cannabis vape products amidst a health concern about lung illness related to vaping. While it’s not clear what’s causing it, at least nine cases have been reported in Colorado.

On Tuesday, Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division held a public hearing to discuss proposed final rules on banning certain additives. They’ve been studying and discussing the issue for months.

“We have had over a dozen stakeholder work groups this summer with a very robust conversation,” explained Shannon Gray, with the Marijuana Enforcement Division.

Experts say THC oil in its natural form is too thick to vaporize so additives are often used in the product. Some of those additives have been identified as potential risks by the CDC.

“We are expressly prohibiting three different ingredients,” Gray explained.

Those additives are Polyethylene glycol (PEG), Vitamin E Acetate, and Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT Oil).

“We look to our health partners to give us advice, using their scientific expertise on any ingredients that might be problematic and effects the safety of the consumer,” Gray said.

The meeting was open to public comment. While some working in the marijuana industry agree with the stricter rules, others still had questions.

“I’d like to ask how will this be enforced,” one man asked the panel. “Will there be testing to verify these ingredients?”

Under the stricter regulations the MED said it will be required to list additives on the product label.

“As well as have a stamp that says not approved by the FDA,” Gray added.

The proposed rules will now be sent to the State Licensing Authority to be approved and signed. If that happens, the rules will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.