  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arapahoe County News

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews with South Metro Fire Rescue join other agencies to extinguish a barn engulfed in flames overnight. The flames could be seen from miles away.

Biloxi Street Barn Fire South Metro

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

When crews arrived at the barn off Biloxi Street near E-470 and Quincy there wasn’t much left. Inside the barn firefighters found motorcycles, a car, hay and a skid loader. No animals were inside.

Biloxi Street Barn Fire South Metro

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Biloxi Street Barn Fire South Metro

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

A total of four agencies pitched in to help douse the flames.

Biloxi Street Barn Fire South Metro

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Comments