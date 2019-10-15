Comments
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews with South Metro Fire Rescue join other agencies to extinguish a barn engulfed in flames overnight. The flames could be seen from miles away.
When crews arrived at the barn off Biloxi Street near E-470 and Quincy there wasn’t much left. Inside the barn firefighters found motorcycles, a car, hay and a skid loader. No animals were inside.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
A total of four agencies pitched in to help douse the flames.
