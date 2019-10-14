



Two former competitors for a Denver City Council seat decided to team up to bring a local newspaper to northwest Denver. The Denver North Star’s first edition will hit doorsteps on Tuesday.

“We’ve spent a lot of time really thinking about how to make this valuable to our community, our neighbors, our friends,” said Sabrina D’Agosta, one of the two publishers of the paper.

Last spring, D’Agosta and David Sabados were two of seven people running for a city council seat. After losing they kept talking about the need to inform the community.

“It was hard for voters to differentiate between the candidates so we saw an opportunity to come back and tell people what was going on in the community and give them more in-depth news in the neighborhoods,” D’Agosta said.

“Who starts a newspaper in this day in age? But the more we started talking about, the more it actually seemed like it made a lot of sense,” Sabados said. “We have the most comprehensive coverage of the school board elections going on that anyone has covered with full interviews of every candidate.”

Two years ago the Denver Tribune folded and left a void in the neighborhoods west of I-25 from West Colfax to Regis. The North Star is hoping to fill in with a hyper-local focus. The founders say businesses have felt the void and are eager to reach local customers.

“Trying to find the time and space to do this at the quality we want to do this has been tough. We could not do this if it wasn’t for the fact that we’ve had advertisers come on early on,” D’Agosta said.

Starting on Tuesday, 29,000 papers will be delivered door to door. Another 1,000 will be available at newspaper boxes around Northwest Denver. The next edition will be out in mid-November.

“If we keep seeing the very positive community response I think that shows we’re doing our jobs,” Sabados said.

LINK: The Denver North Star