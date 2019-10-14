  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News


DENVER (CBS4)– Tuesday is Free Application Day for college in Colorado. Last year, Colorado institutions received more than 23,000 applications last year.

(credit: CBS)

Free Application Day was set up to encourage young people to further their learning.

Colorado State University in Fort Collins (credit: CBS)

It is estimated only 56% of high school seniors in Colorado go on to earn a college degree.

The CU Boulder campus. (credit: CBS)

This year Free Application Day is Oct. 15. All public and some private institutions will waive application fees from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on that day.

LINK: Colorado Free Application Day

Comments