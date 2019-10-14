Decker Fire Prompts New Evacuations Near SalidaThe new evacuations Sunday included the small towns of Wellsville and Swissvale southeast of Salida as the fire grew to about 12.7 square miles.

Broncos Forecast: Yet Another Mild Home Game On ThursdayEvery home game since the preseason has included warmer than normal temperatures. That streak will continue this Thursday evening when Kansas City visits.

Denver Weather: Dry All Week, Then A Big Change Early Next WeekThere will be noticeable temperature swings this week, but no rain or snow through Friday. Then a new weather pattern takes over starting Sunday.

Spot Fire Forces New Pre-Evacuation Notice For Residents Near Decker FireResidents in the community of Howard on the eastern flank of the Decker Fire have been put on notice by Decker Fire managers: "Heads up. Stay tuned. Be ready."