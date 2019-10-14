Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Tuesday is Free Application Day for college in Colorado. Last year, Colorado institutions received more than 23,000 applications last year.
Free Application Day was set up to encourage young people to further their learning.
It is estimated only 56% of high school seniors in Colorado go on to earn a college degree.
This year Free Application Day is Oct. 15. All public and some private institutions will waive application fees from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on that day.
