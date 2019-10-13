



– More than one hundred people were on hand to help clean up Boulder Creek on Sunday.

Ben Goss is a fly fishing guide on the creek but traded his fishing rod in for a trash bag and gloves.

“You’ll be amazed just the amount of random stuff that makes it into a river,” he said.

It’s the sixth year in a row that Randy Hicks with Rocky Mountain Anglers has organized the event.

“It’s kind of a gift to have a small stream like this running right through town with trout in it that you can fish almost any day in the year. So just for one day in the year, we spend a little time down there to give back. I think all of our customers are into it,” Hicks said.

This year they’ve expanded from their customer base. With the help of the Can’d Aid Foundation in more than one hundred volunteers were out scouring for trash.

“People kind of dispersed. Some went to the library, some the justice center and some just walked down the street and hit the creek here,” a Diana Ralston, a Can’d Aid spokeswoman.

The Longmont-based organization was founded after major flooding in Colorado in 2013.

“We do river cleanups all over the country, so it was just kind of a natural fit 15 minutes away.”

At the end of the day, and covering more than two-and-a-half miles, volunteers pulled just about everything out of the water you could imagine, and some things you can’t.

“I mean, sleeping bags?” Hicks said.

If you missed out on the volunteer opportunity, the Can’d Aid Foundation hosts a number of events throughout the year. You can find more information by visiting candaid.org.