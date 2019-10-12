STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Skiers have the opportunity this month to take more than just photos as mementos of their wintry Colorado experience.
Starting Monday, authentic, weather-worn signs that colorfully delineate the ski runs and trails at the Steamboat Springs Ski Resort will be up for auction.
Thirty of the signs, including “Frying Pan,” “Cowboy Coffee,” “Bail Out,” “Bug’s Run,” “Huevos,” “One O’Clock,” “Rooster,” and “Typhoon” can be purchased by the general public. Prices start at $50 and bids are cast in $10 increments.
The online auction ends the last day of October.
If there is one catch, it’s that the winner has to pick up the signs in person.
Replicas have been readily available through online craft sites for years. But this collection was removed from the mountain during the summer of 2018 and replaced with new ones. Ski resort employees generally are first to receive the old signs.
Money raised from the auction supports the resort’s Environmental Fund at the Yampa Valley Community Foundation. The foundation donates $25,000 annually to non-profit environmental organizations in Routt County and neighboring counties. Past recipients include Friends of Wilderness, Solar United Neighbors, Rocky Mountain Youth Corps, Mountain Valley Horse Rescue, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, and the Humane Society organizations in both Routt and Moffat counties.
To bid on a Steamboat trail sign and stay up-to-date on bidding prices visit www.steamboat.com/auction.
