(CBS4) – Since 1984, the Denver Broncos have won an NFL-best 199 games at home. But recently, the team has lost that home field advantage, losing four home games in a row and seven of their last eight. Here are the four things the Broncos need to do to get their first win at Mile High since Nov. 25, 2018.

Stop Titans Running Back Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans offense runs through Derrick Henry and for good reason. In the last nine games, Henry leads the NFL with 973 yards. The ground and pound attack allows the Titans to use the play action pass with Marcus Mariota who hasn’t thrown an interception in the last 191 attempts.

The Broncos defense rebounded after giving up 269 yards rushing yards to the Jaguars, by holding the Chargers to just 35 yards rushing. We’ll see if the addition of Mike Purcell and A.J. Johnson to the lineup will help the Broncos stop the Titans main threat on offense.

Develop Consistency on Offense

For as good as the Broncos looked in the first quarter against the Chargers, the team struggled to sustain that explosiveness for the rest of the game. Denver scored only six points after the opening quarter and have 15 first downs all game.

One bright spot was the run game, as the Broncos rushed for a season-high 191 yards. Expect to see Denver turn to the ground attack again as Tennessee has allowed teams to rush for 100 or more yards in three games this season.

Get to Marcus Mariota

Last time the Broncos played at home, they had five sacks. The number could go up again as Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota have been sacked an NFL-high 22 times. He was sacked five times last week against Buffalo and nine times at Jacksonville. He performs very well when he stays upright, throwing for three touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons, the only game he wasn’t sacked in this year.

To get to Mariota, the Broncos will need to collapse the pocket and takeaway the running lanes so he can’t escape. Mariota has rushed for 125 yards, which is the fourth most in the NFL amongst quarterbacks.

Protect the Football

The Titans are the best team in the NFL at protecting the football, only giving the ball away once in their first five games. The Broncos on the other hand turned over the ball seven times, including twice last week.

Denver will have to win the turnover battle in order to end the four game losing streak on their home turf.