



— You may have noticed that CBS4 recently brought back a television tradition in the early morning. We’ve started playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” on air before the dawn’s early light each day at 4:30 a.m. The powerhouse behind the inspiring performance is a 10-year-old girl — Reina Ozbay — from South Florida.

She lives in Parkland with her mom, dad, and her younger brother. Our sister station in Miami talked to the petite girl with the big voice about her inspiration.

“I’ve really been singing before I could talk. My mom said that when she had the TV on when I was little I would hum the tune,” said Reina. “I sing all the time at school, not sure my teacher enjoys that but I sing all the time.”

Ozbay is also an actress who has performed lead roles in musical theater since kindergarten.

“In the ‘Little Mermaid’ I was Ursula and I had so much fun with that, she’s this big character, a lot of personality,” said Reina. “I was also Mary Poppins, I enjoyed that one very much.”

Working with her voice coach for four years now, Reina is honing her skills, technique, and repertoire, from classical cross-over to opera.

“She’s just on it. She practices, she understands what she’s doing vocally, she listens more. This is something that doesn’t come around a lot. It’s something special in my life and special to be a part of,“ said Reina’s voice coach Rachal Solomon Bautista.

You definitely hear something special in Reina’s rendition of the National Anthem, broadcast daily on CBS4. Reina is both humble and grateful to her family and supporters.

“I’m really grateful for my mom, she’s such a great role model, always there for me and I love her so much,” she said.

So when can you listen to Reina’s rendition of the National Anthem? Just tune in to CBS4 right before the 4:30 a.m news Monday through Friday. On Saturday watch just before 7 a.m. and it’s also played ahead of CBS4 News Sunday Morning at 6 a.m.