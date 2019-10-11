DENVER (CBS4)– It’s Fire Prevention Week and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control demonstrated the latest technology when it comes to fighting fires. They also urged families to have an escape plan in case of fire.
On Friday near the state Capitol, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control put on a demonstration. That included how quickly fire can spread inside a home.
In many cases, people have about two minutes to safely escape a burning home.
“Have an escape plan, practice your escape plan, practice it monthly and make sure everyone knows how to get out and where they’re going to meet once they are out,” said Chris Brunette with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
As part of the safety plan, firefighters urge everyone to have working smoke alarms and change the batteries in those alarms each year.
