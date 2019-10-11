  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s Fire Prevention Week and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control demonstrated the latest technology when it comes to fighting fires. They also urged families to have an escape plan in case of fire.

Firefighters fire prevention

(credit: CBS)

On Friday near the state Capitol, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control put on a demonstration. That included how quickly fire can spread inside a home.

In many cases, people have about two minutes to safely escape a burning home.

Firefighters fire prevention

(credit: CBS)

“Have an escape plan, practice your escape plan, practice it monthly and make sure everyone knows how to get out and where they’re going to meet once they are out,” said Chris Brunette with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

Firefighters fire prevention

(credit: CBS)

As part of the safety plan, firefighters urge everyone to have working smoke alarms and change the batteries in those alarms each year.

Comments