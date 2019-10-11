  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center Theatre Company is performing two major works at once, “A Doll’s House” & “A Doll’s House, Part 2”. Both shows are running on alternating nights at the Ricketson Theatre through November 24th.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for “A Doll’s House” & A Doll’s House, Part 2″

“A Doll’s House” (credit DCPA)

“A Doll’s House” debuted in Denmark in 1879. It was written by Henrik Ibsen, and is an exploration of the role of women in the home, in marriage, and in their own lives. It was quite controversial for its time, in part because Ibsen’s lead character, Nora, ends up slamming the door on her family and her past in order to discover her own future.

“A Doll’s House, Part 2” (credit DCPA)

“A Doll’s House, Part 2” is a modern interpretation of what happens when Nora returns to her family as a fully actualized independent woman. This sequel is set in 1894, but it was written in 2017 by Lucas Hnath.  It further explores the rules of society and gender.

