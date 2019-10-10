DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver metro area is seeing its first cold stretch of the season, and protecting your plants from freezing temperatures is important to keeping them alive. A snowstorm on Thursday covered neighborhoods in snow and brought a hard freeze to the area.

“Honestly if you haven’t covered at this point, you know you may lose some things,” explained Angela Loverti, with City Floral.

Loverti is referring to covering your flowers and plants, to keep them alive during cold temperatures. She said although the snow has hit and likely caused some damage, you should still try to cover what you can overnight.

“It’s kind of all you can do, cover them with frost guard,” Loverti said. “It’s just a cloth that is going to hold several degrees in between the cloth and the ground.”

The garden center moved all of their plants inside Wednesday night, ahead of the storm to keep them protected. On Thursday, the plants were doing well.

“We’re in good shape and should be back out for sale on Saturday,” Loverti laughed.

Loverti added that before temperatures drop, it’s important to water your trees. Now that the snow has hit, she says people should make sure to knock snow off the branches.

“They get real heavy when they have leaves on them,” she said. “Then they can snap.”

Ken Stiefler was knocking the snow out of his trees outside his home during Thursday’s snowstorm.

“My wife pointed out that the trees are really slumping and so she directed me to come out here,” Stiefler said. “We’ve been here almost 30 years and we’ve had a lot of broken branches from things like this.”

The City of Denver said tree snow removal is a homeowner’s responsibility in trees on and adjacent to their property. If there is a broken branch in a street, you can call 311 to report it.