Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver drivers were found to be some of the worst in the country, according to new report. Analysts at QuoteWizard evaluated driver quality from the 75 largest cities in AmericaQuote by creating a composite ranking system based on the number of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.

(credit CBS)

QuoteWizard used 2019 data from millions of insurance quotes to establish the following rankings.

2019 worst driving cities in America:

  1. Portland, OR
  2. Boise, ID
  3. Virginia Beach, VA
  4. Columbus, OH
  5. Sacramento, CA
  6. Salt Lake City, UT
  7. Cleveland, OH
  8. Denver, CO
  9. San Francisco, CA

2019 best driving cities in America: 

  1. Detroit, MI
  2. Louisville, KY
  3. Chicago, IL
  4. Miami, FL
  5. Grand Rapids, MI
  6. Little Rock, AR
  7. St. Louis, MO
  8. New Orleans, LA
  9. Fort Myers, FL
  10. Lexington, KY

October and November are the two most dangerous months to drive in, according to the NHTSA.

