Bears Play In Boulder Swimming Pool One Day Before Snowstorm HitsTwo bears took advantage of the warm weather on Wednesday and played around in a swimming pool in Boulder -- less than 24 hours before a snowstorm moved in.

6 minutes ago

Uber Driver Michael Hancock Found Not Guilty In Murder Of Passenger Hyun KimThe Uber driver who shot and killed a passenger along I-25 near University Boulevard in Denver last summer has been found not guilty of first degree murder.

10 minutes ago

Record Breaking Cold Friday MorningWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

11 minutes ago

New Traction Law Takes Effect Along Interstate 70 Mountain CorridorSince Colorado’s beefed up I-70 Traction Law went into effect last month, many drivers aren’t aware that those changes could mean their tires don’t meet the revised requirements.

13 minutes ago

Welcome To The Sports Office - Ep. 1, 10/10/19The Broncos FINALLY get their first win, the Avs can't stop winning, and MPJ might've won the week after playing in his first NBA preseason game. Plus some behind-the-scenes clips from the latest Broncos vlog.

1 hour ago

Dr. Phil On The Upcoming Execution Of Rodney ReedDr. Phil is tackling one of his most important topics yet this week as he fights on behalf of a man named Rodney Reed who has been on death row for 22 years while proclaiming his own unwavering innocence.

3 hours ago