Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– People in Colorado who buy health insurance through the state’s health exchange program will see the average premium decrease this year. Gov. Jared Polis announced on Thursday the actual rate reduction is more than 20%.
DENVER (CBS4)– People in Colorado who buy health insurance through the state’s health exchange program will see the average premium decrease this year. Gov. Jared Polis announced on Thursday the actual rate reduction is more than 20%.
Polis said it’s the first time since the creation of the Connect for Health Colorado exchange that rates are dropping.
“Just imagine what could you do with that in your life, what could your family do with an extra $600 a month. Many Colorado families will have that extra money in their pocket as a direct results of the reinsurance plan and the health care savings that are generated,” said Polis.
Open enrollment for the health insurance exchange begins Nov. 1.
You must log in to post a comment.