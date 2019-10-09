Comments
PEYTON, Colo. (CBS4)– It was a moment one mother said she will never forget. Her daughter Hanna Woelfel was named homecoming queen of Peyton High School.
Hanna has cerebral palsy and limited physical ability. She attends Peyton High School and was named queen during the school’s homecoming football game.
Students said it wasn’t because of her abilities that Hannah was nominated but instead said it’s because of how caring she is.
“I try to be like her, and I think I’ve done well, so kind and caring and humble,” said the homecoming king.
“We’re just so incredibly blessed to be part of this community, it’s just great,” said Hannah’s mother Edwina Woelfel.
One teacher said Hannah’s smile brightens everyone’s day.
