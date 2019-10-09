WEATHER ALERTFreeze warning tonight, snow tomorrow
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Peyton News

PEYTON, Colo. (CBS4)– It was a moment one mother said she will never forget. Her daughter Hanna Woelfel was named homecoming queen of Peyton High School.

Hanna Woelfel CEREBRAL PALSY HOMECOMING

Edwina with her daughter Hannah (credit: CBS)

Hanna has cerebral palsy and limited physical ability. She attends Peyton High School and was named queen during the school’s homecoming football game.

Students said it wasn’t because of her abilities that Hannah was nominated but instead said it’s because of how caring she is.

Hanna Woelfel CEREBRAL PALSY HOMECOMING

Hanna Woelfel (credit: CBS)

“I try to be like her, and I think I’ve done well, so kind and caring and humble,” said the homecoming king.

“We’re just so incredibly blessed to be part of this community, it’s just great,” said Hannah’s mother Edwina Woelfel.

Hanna Woelfel CEREBRAL PALSY HOMECOMING

Hanna Woelfel with her royal court (credit: CBS)

One teacher said Hannah’s smile brightens everyone’s day.

Comments