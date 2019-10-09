Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – After a blast of winter complete with record breaking temperatures and the first snow of the season for the Front Range, much warmer and drier weather will redevelop for the weekend. By the time the Broncos kickoff with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, temperatures will be at least in the mid 60s at Empower Field at Mile High. It will also be sunny with light winds. No weather related impacts are expected for the game and it should be a very pleasant afternoon for watching the game.
Kickoff Temperatures – Home Games So Far This Season
Interestingly, every home game so far this season including the preseason games have included mainly clear skies and warmer than normal temperatures.
August 18 vs San Francisco: 95 degrees
August 29 vs Arizona: 81 degrees
September 15 vs Chicago: 88 degrees
September 29 vs Jacksonville: 86 degrees
October 13 vs Tennessee: 64 degrees (forecast)
