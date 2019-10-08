BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Colorado police on the Boulder campus say they have identified a woman accused of directing racial slurs at black students. The incident reignited student demands for quicker action from the university on race issues.
Video of the incident was posted on Twitter. It showed a woman yelling vulgarities and racial slurs at students who were in a study room. In the video, the woman accused the men of stalking her and was quickly approached by a professor. At one point, the professor — who when reached by phone declined to comment on the situation — threatened to call police.
Police have identified the woman as Rebekah Krajacic, 33, who is not a student at CU or affiliated with the Boulder campus.
On Tuesday morning, CU Chancellor Phil DiStefano gave his annual State of the Campus address. This year, more students showed up than ever before. Some groups, including the Black Student Alliance, say they want more action when these types of incidents occur. They have requested a more stringent policy against discrimination, harassment and racism.
“I would say there’s never enough being done. We have to continually meet with students to make sure we have a safe campus and that we are moving this forward. I’m pleased with some of the things we have done on campus, but there’s still room for a great deal of improvement,” said DiStefano.
Some student groups are planning a protest on the Boulder campus in the future to draw attention to this same issue.
