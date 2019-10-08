Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting near City Park. David Barela was shot and killed on Sept. 13.
Police arrested Tashaun Garrett, 29, for investigation of first-degree murder related to the shooting death of Barela, 36.
UPDATE: On Monday night, Oct 7, 2019, DPD arrested 29-YO Tashaun Garrett for Investigation of First Degree Murder related to the shooting death of 36-year-old David Barela. This homicide occurred on September 13, 2019, near the intersection of E. 21st Ave. and York St.
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 8, 2019
Barela was shot and killed near the intersection of E. 21st Avenue and York Street.
