DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting near City Park. David Barela was shot and killed on Sept. 13.

David Barela 21st street shooting

David Barela (credit: Denver Police)

Police arrested Tashaun Garrett, 29, for investigation of first-degree murder related to the shooting death of Barela, 36.

Tashaun Garrett

Tashaun Garrett (credit: Denver Police)

Barela was shot and killed near the intersection of E. 21st Avenue and York Street.

