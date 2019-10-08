ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – With below freezing temperatures and snow in the forecast, landscaping companies are scrambling to get to as many clients to drain their sprinkler systems as possible.
“We had like 130 new appointments in the last 36 hours,” said Garth Butler the owner of DGD Services in Arvada. “It is pretty early. Last year it was about the 3rd or 4th week when we had that cold October snap.”
On Tuesday, Butler was crisscrossing the city in shorts and a straw hat as temperatures reached nearly 80 degrees.
“I’ve had a couple clients (say), ‘Whatever your price is, I’ll double it,’” Butler said.
As he raced from home to home, he took time to show CBS4 what to do if someone can’t get their sprinklers blown out in time.
“Take a basic thick moving blanket or an old dog blanket, towel, wrap it around, insulate (the backflow preventer),” he said.
Then inside, drain the remaining water.
“There’s still water throughout all of this, and the most important part is the 18 to 24 inches below the backflow preventer you need to get that water out,” Butler said.
The landscaping expert thinks that even with the cold temperatures expected, it’s not enough to freeze water in the lines between your sprinklers. Especially with warmer temperatures expected for the weekend.
“It’s Colorado, it might be 70 or 80 degrees in a couple days and your lawn is still going to need to be watered,” he said.
