MORA COUNTY, N.M. (CBS4) – New Mexico authorities identified the pilot of a plane which crashed last month as 29-year-old Nicholas Peterson of Littleton. Peterson and his passenger both died in the crash.
The passenger has not been identified by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
New Mexico State Police responded to a report of a plane which disappeared after taking off from the Santa Fe Airport on Sept. 26. Santa Fe air traffic control lost contact with the victims.
Search and rescue teams found the single engine fixed winged aircraft four days later in the Pecos Wilderness in Mora County.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.
The missing plane was registered to American Aircraft Brokers, LLC, of Englewood on June 24 of this year, per FAA records. It had owners in Texas prior to this most recent registration.
