LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — Littleton police say a missing teenager who has a traumatic brain injury was found Tuesday. Police said the teen is 17 but functions at a 5-year-old level.
He walked away from his home at about 5 p.m. Monday was last seen walking northbound in the 5800 block of South Lowell Boulevard.
UPDATE: The Littleton Police Department is reporting that the teen missing since the afternoon of October 7 has been located. No further details will be released. @9NEWS @CBSDenver @KDVR @DenverChannel @KOAColorado
— Littleton, Colorado (@CityofLittleton) October 8, 2019
