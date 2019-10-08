Filed Under:Giovanni Stein-Sanchez, Littleton News, Littleton Police

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — Littleton police say a missing teenager who has a traumatic brain injury was found Tuesday. Police said the teen is 17 but functions at a 5-year-old level.

(credit: City of Littleton)

He walked away from his home at about 5 p.m. Monday was last seen walking northbound in the 5800 block of South Lowell Boulevard.

