SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Sheridan police named two women they believe kidnapped and assaulted another woman on Monday. Those suspects are Laura Plazola, 30, and Justina Plazola, 57.
Police say they forced the 26-year-old woman into a car on Federal Boulevard near U.S. 285. They then, allegedly, beat the woman and robbed her as the victim was being held against her will.
The victim was later found, alone, walking in the median near C-470 and U.S. 285. The suspects were found afterward in Douglas County.
Both suspects face charges of first degree kidnapping, robbery and assault.
It’s not clear how the suspects know the victim.
