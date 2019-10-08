SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighting crews are gaining control of the Decker Fire burning near Salida. Crews had 14% containment on the wildfire on Tuesday.
The fire, started by lightning on Sept. 8, has burned 6,482 acres north of Salida. Officials say more smoke may be seen from the area.
Some residents were allowed to return home on Sunday afternoon after being evacuated last week.
Residents in the Fawn Ridge Subdivision, Mountain Vista Estates, those living above the estates, those living east of County Road 104 and those living on County Roads 110, 111 and 11a were allowed back home at 3 p.m. Sunday. Those living on County Road 101 remain evacuated.
The homeowners allowed back will remain under pre-evacuation status. The fire has destroyed a cabin and another structure.
LINKS: Decker Fire Interactive Map | Decker Fire Inciweb
