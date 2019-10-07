  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Five Denver police officers are recovering after a man threw insecticide on them on Sunday night. It happened on Sable Street not far from the intersection with 45th Avenue in the Montbello neighborhood, not far from Interstate 70 and Interstate 225.

Denver police say a suspect tossed insecticide on them when they were trying to arrest that person for assault. That person was arrested.

(credit: CBS)

The five officers were checked out at the hospital and were released sometime overnight.

The suspect’s identity hasn’t been released.

